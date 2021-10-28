AICTE director interacts with edn officers, principals

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) Student Development Cell Director Amit Kumar Srivastava, who is on a two-day visit to the state, interacted with officers of the higher & technical education (HTE) department and the principals of government polytechnic institutes, here on Wednesday.

Srivastava is in the state to disseminate details about the AICTE’s schemes for institutions, faculty members and students of technical institutions in the state.

Interacting with the officers and the principals, Srivastava informed them about various scholarship schemes launched by the AICTE for students, such as ‘Pragati’ for girl students, ‘Saksham’ for the specially-abled, and ‘Swanath’ for orphans/wards of armed forces/central paramilitary forces who died in action or students who lost their parents to Covid-19.

He explained the various schemes available for higher studies, including internships for technical students and for faculty members of technical institutions.

Earlier in the day, Srivastava visited Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic here and interacted with the students and faculty members.