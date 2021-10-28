Plastic wastes collected from DC’s office complex

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Plastic wastes weighing 189 kgs were collected and disposed of with the help of the IMC following a cleanliness drive under the Clean India campaign conducted at the ICR DC’s office premises here on Wednesday.

The cleanliness drive, which was organized in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra here, saw the participation of all the employees of the DC’s office.

DC Talo Potom, ADC Talom Dupak, NYKS state director Inkhuanguang and IMC Corporator Yagam Jomoh also joined the cleaning drive.