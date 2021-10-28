GHSS alumni organize cleanliness drive

DAPORIJO, 27 Oct: The alumni association of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Upper Subansiri district organized a cleanliness drive themed ‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’, during which the association’s members cleaned up the school’s premises up to the main school gate near Bazaar Line Gandhi Market here.

The classrooms of the under-construction school building were also cleaned. The collected plastic and solid wastes were segregated and disposed of properly, informed alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi.

The wood and bamboo staircase over the school’s boundary wall towards Pakam Colony was removed as movement of people within the school’s premises during school hours used to cause disturbances.

Members of voluntary organization Clean and Green Subansiri, the Sinyik Brothers Club and the school management committee also joined the drive.

Trans-Arunachal Highway contractor Hachang Tachang provided a truck and an earthmover for the purpose.