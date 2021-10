DOIMUKH, 28 Oct: Thirty-one units of blood were donated by NDRF personnel and members of the state unit of the Vihangam Yog Sant Samaj during a blood donation camp organized at the 12th battalion camp of the NDRF in Emchi here on Thursday to mark the 42nd birth anniversary of Sadguru successor Supujya Sant Pravar Shree Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj.

A team of medical staffers from TRIHMS provided technical support to the camp.