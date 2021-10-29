Awareness campaign against illegal timber operation held

DEOMALI, 28 Oct: A joint team of the civil administration, the police and the forest department, along with the ZPMs of Deomali and Soha conducted a two-day awareness campaign against illegal timber operation and deforestation at Soha and Mopaya villages in Tirap district on 26 and 27 October.

Underscoring the importance of preservation of forests and wildlife, the team warned of strict legal action if anyone is found to be involved in illegal timber activity.

The team advised the villagers to cooperate with the law enforcing authorities to control illegal timber collection and to preserve water catchment areas by prohibiting jhum cultivation along the streams/water sources and taking up tree plantation.

Gaon burahs, village chiefs, panchayat leaders and villagers from Mopaya, Thalot, Kenon, Barak, Dongrong, Phunthing, Turet, Soha and Doidam attended the programme. (DIPRO)