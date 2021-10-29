Dist level science & maths quiz competition conducted

CHANGLANG, 28 Oct: Fourteen students from all seven blocks of Changlang district participated in a district level science & mathematics quiz competition for elementary and secondary level students under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, organized by the Samagra Shiksha (ISSE) in collaboration with the district administration here on Thursday.

In the secondary level category, Chaini Chakra of GHSS Conpoi, Likar Riram of GHSS Kharsang and Chow Imtiwan Khan of GHSS Kidding secured the first, second and third position, respectively, while in the elementary level, Ayesha Pradhan of GUPS Miao, Senlung Jangoi of GSS Yangkang and Rahul Sonowal of GSS Gidding secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

The top three winners in the secondary level were awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, while the cash awards for the top three elementary level winners were Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, along with trophies and certificates.

Earlier, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav advised the students to actively take part in such extra-curricular activities for all-round personality development and academic excellence.

District project coordinator Jarwa Baja also spoke. (DIPRO)