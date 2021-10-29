Civilizations continue to exist because of education: Rina

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: “Any civilization continues to exist with its values and facts only because of education,” said MLA and advisor to education minister, Kento Rina, addressing the second batch training programme on SSA (ISSE) for panchayat leaders and members of the Pasighat municipality at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Thursday.

“Since the PRI members are an integral part of the community as leaders and guides, their contribution towards the implementation of various schemes in the education sector becomes all the more indispensable,” he said, and requested the panchayat members to take full benefit of the sensitization programme “and work towards the development of the society through development in the education system.”

Mission Shiksha Director Sachin Rana apprised the participants of Mission Shiksha and the new education policy. He highlighted different plans of the state government that are in the pipeline for improving the quality of education in the state.

The plans include classes through satellite studios to combat the shortage of science and maths teachers in different schools, evaluation followed by training programmes for teachers, introduction of early childhood care & education centres for children between 3 and 6 years of age, etc.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Special SPD Nangram Pingkap presented a brief on “the evolution from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan to the present SSA.”

Retired DIET lecturer PK Chakraborty, Samagra Shiksha SPC Mido Kamki and Itanagar SSA (ISSE) SPC Bomto Bole were the resource persons. (DIPR)