GHSS Mebo, IGJGHSS Pasighat win dist level Subroto Cup

[Litem Eshi Ori]

PASIGHAT, 28 Oct: GHSS Mebo won the district level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament in the boys’ category after defeating GHSS Borguli in a tie break, while IGJGHSS Pasighat defeated DEMGHSS Pasighat by 3-2 goals to register their victory in the girls’ group here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The final matches were witnessed by, among others, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, DSO (Sports) Ajong Sitek and Councillor Oyin Gao.

Ering, DDSE Odhuk Tabing and DTO Tanya Padung addressed the teams and encouraged them to excel in sports.

Twenty-four boys’ and girls’ teams from various schools participated in the tournament.