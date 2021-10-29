Mock drill on disaster mgmt held

[Litem Eshi Ori]

SILLE, 28 Oct: A team of the State Disaster Response Force presented a mock drill on firefighting, first aid, CPR, CSR, etc, during a disaster management training programme themed ‘School safety and security’, organized at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

During the programme, DDSE Odhuk Tabing focused on “the urgent need to strengthen risk resilience of disasters,” and urged the schools to prepare school management plans in this respect.

Teachers of the school, along with block functionaries, DPC L Boje, GHSS Principal T Sitang and DIET Principal B Dutta were among the resource persons.

Dutta explained structural and non-structural hazards, earthquakes, fire accidents, roles and responsibilities of teachers in school, etc.

A similar programme was organized at the GHSS in Ruksin.