Rural mart inaugurated in Hawai

HAWAI, 28 Oct: NABARD Itanagar Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha inaugurated a rural mart here in Anjaw district on 28 October.

The rural mart, sanctioned by the NABARD to the urban SHG of Walla village, is aimed at providing a marketing platform to SHGs to sell their agri-horti and spice crops and local handloom and handicraft products.

Saha encouraged the district’s farmers to “use the opportunity for economic development by ensuring the continuity, quality and quantity of local goods for locals as well as national customers.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy also spoke.

Thirty farmers and SHG members, along with HoDs and KVK scientists were present at the inaugural function.