State BMS submits memorandum to PM

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Joining the nationwide demonstration by all the public sector unions and state units affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on 28 October, the state unit of the BMS submitted a memorandum to the prime minister through the governor, expressing opposition to privatization, disinvestment, corporatization, and strategic sale and asset monetization of public sector undertakings (PSU).

“The decision of letting go the access of PSUs in private players’ hands will be proven as a catastrophe as government will never be able to attain the sold land or machinery of these PSUs. In addition, the government shall never be able to establish again this huge infrastructure, which is the largest and most valuable asset of the country,” the state BMS said.

It urged the prime minister to resolve the issues pertaining to the CPSUs, such as stoppage of privatization, disinvestment, strategic sale, corporatization and asset monetization of PSUs; stoppage of corporatization of defence ordinance sector, stoppage of strategic sale of PSUs, stoppage of increasing FDI cap, stoppage of merger of banks, public sector insurance companies, etc.

“Keeping the interest of the nation as prime, we request you to kindly resolve the issues through bilateral discussions by the medium of dialogue with the stakeholders. This way, together we can ensure a healthy, strong and prosperous future of CPSUs and its workers,” the state BMS stated in the memorandum.