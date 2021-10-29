Seminar on western political thought held

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: A seminar themed ‘Political philosophy of western political thought’ was organized by the political science department of Dera Natung Government College here on Thursday.

The students were divided into eight teams, with two presenters from each group.

Among the paper presenters, Gokia Yakap (BA 5th semester) was adjudged the best presenter, while Tadak Payeng (BA 5th semester) was awarded for his active participation in the question round.

Associate Professor Dr Kago Gambo encouraged the students to take active part in such programmes.