Conduct more such visits

Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s decision to visit the villages located along the India-China border in Tawang district is a welcome move. He also visited border posts and interacted with the armed forces. Such an act will boost the morale of the security forces. The CM’s announcement to improve mobile connectivity will benefit villagers as well as the armed forces. The visit assumes significance as in the last two decades people living along the India-China border are migrating to urban areas in search of a better life. They have been forced to leave their ancestral villages due to poor facilities.

CM Khandu should make a similar visit to other border villages. This will give massive confidence to the villagers, knowing that the government is genuinely interested to take care of their interests. The main problems affecting these villagers are lack of roads, hospitals, schools, mobile connectivity, and employment opportunities. The state government should try to address these issues on priority. If the migration of people from border areas is not stopped, it is going to create problems for India. First of all, it is going to open an opportunity for China to carry out incursion activities. Secondly, the army will face difficulties in intelligence gathering. Many of the people living along the LAC are the major source of intelligence for the military.