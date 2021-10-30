Horticulture director Jhummar Rime passes away

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Horticulture director Jhummar Rime passed away on Friday at Niba Hospital in Naharlagun, following a brief illness.

Born on 19 December, 1961 to late Habjum Rime and Yomme Sora Rime, of Rime Moku village in West Siang district, Jhummar Rime did his schooling from RK Mission School, Aalo. He earned a BSc degree in agriculture from Punjab University in 1983, and completed his MSc in food science and nutrition from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Coimbatore in 1988.

He joined government service as agriculture inspector in July 1983, and was eventually promoted to the post of horticulture director.

Late Jhummar Rime is survived by his wife and two sons.

The officers and staff of the horticulture department, along with Horticulture Minister Tage Taki and Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, deeply mourned his demise and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

The Galo Welfare Society Itanagar Capital Region in a condolence letter to late Jhummar Rime’s wife Dongam Sora Rime extended heartfelt condolences and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength and courage on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

GWS Itanagar Capital Region general secretary Lukbom Gadi recalled late Jhummar Rime as a helpful and good natured man and a dedicated and sincere officer.

“His contribution towards the society in particular and the government of Arunachal Pradesh in general will be remembered. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” the GWS Itanagar Capital Region said.