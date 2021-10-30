Tedir says education dept working on 5-point agenda

TAWANG, 29 Oct: Education Minister Taba Tedir said that his department is working on a mission mode to achieve the five-point agenda of basic infrastructure, teachers’ training, development of IT cell of the department, app-based transfer and posting of teachers, and accommodation for teachers.

Tedir, accompanied by MLA Tsering Tashi, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok and Education Special Secretary S Saurabh, on Friday visited the town secondary school, the government higher secondary school, Dorjee Khandu Government College and the Tawang monastery here.

He spoke at length about the merits of the new education policy.

Addressing the students, the minister advised them to show respect to their teachers and parents. He also administered them an anti-drug pledge.

Stating that good education makes good human beings, he lauded the chief minister and the local MLA for starting the Karamveer Dorjee Khandu scholarship programme for meritorious students of DK Government College here, which the minister said has encouraged the students to excel in academic performance.

The minister commended the college “for achieving cent percent result” and expressed hope that the college would continue to perform well in the future too.

He also visited the under-construction building of the college and asked the construction agencies to complete the construction work before the new academic session.

At the GHSS, Tashi said that both the government and the society are giving special priority to the education sector.

“The students have suffered a lot due to the pandemic. Now the offline classes have resumed and we have to work hard with more dedication and sincerity,” he said.

Speaking on the ill effects of drug abuse, he advised the students to use their leisure time in constructive activities and engage themselves in games and sports.

The authorities of the schools and the college submitted separate memorandums to the minister, highlighting the achievements and requirements of their respective institutions.

Later, the minister and his entourage visited the district library, the district museum-cum-research office, the proposed site for the NCC office, the Tawang war memorial and Dorjee Khandu Memorial Museum. (DIPRO)