Mock exercise on earthquake conducted

TAWANG, 29 Oct: The Tawang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th Bn NDRF, conducted a mock exercise on earthquake at the Tawang monastery on Friday.

The mock exercise was a follow-up to the tabletop exercise conducted at the DC office here on 28 October, during which it was decided to conduct the mock exercise at the monastery.

The tabletop exercise, chaired by ADC (HQ) and DDMA incident commander Lobsang Tsering, was attended by the members of the district level incident response team and 12 Bn NDRF Deputy Commandant Brijesh Upadhyay.

Upadhyay informed the members about the NDRF and what should be done during an actual situation of earthquake. He also enumerated the responsibilities of the incident response team members.

The ADC in his address said, “We humans have the tendency to forget very easily, and these kinds of mock exercises remind us of our responsibilities as members of the incident response team in case of disaster. These exercises give practical training to the volunteers and audience, as well.”

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi also spoke. (DIPRO)