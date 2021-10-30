Protest rally staged after woman found dead; one CRPF jawan arrested

Staff Reporter

BHALUKPONG, 29 Oct: A massive protest rally was staged here in West Kameng district on Friday by local SHG Jagrit, the Gorkha Youth Welfare Association and the Bhalukpong Youth Association, along with representatives from the Aka community, demanding justice for a woman who was found dead near the football ground here on 18 October.

The organizations staged the rally to protest the alleged inability of the police to trace the perpetrator, as it is being alleged that the victim was raped before being murdered.

On being contacted, West Kameng SP Bharat Reddy informed that on 18 October, information was received that the dead body of a woman was found lying in the bushes near the football ground outside the CRPF camp here.

“On reaching the spot, a lady aged approximately 25-30 years was lying with handbag strap around her neck, and an FIR (13/2021, u/s 302/201) was registered and investigation taken up by Bhalukpong PS OC Inspector D Bagra,” the SP said.

He further said that the body has been identified with the help of local intelligence and technical investigation.

“She used to provide sex services online, as well as in person. Many CRPF jawans (B Company, 138 Bn stationed at Bhalukpong) also used to regularly approach her,” the SP claimed.

He said that, on the night of 17 October, Constable Mohd Iqbal of the B Coy had called the woman for “physical relations.”

“Sustained interrogation of the constable revealed that he was in regular relationship with the deceased,” the SP said.

“The deceased had some compromising videos of the accused and had demanded money. In the ensuing argument, Mohd Iqbal (and suspected that one more person) strangulated the deceased with her own handbag strap and dumped the body in the bushes,” SP stated.

He informed that Mohd Iqbal was arrested on 24 October and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress.