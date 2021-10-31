Garbage rotting on DUDA trucks as villagers oppose dumping at designated site

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 30 Oct: The District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) here in Upper Subansiri district has been unable to dispose of garbage for months, reportedly due to opposition from the villagers to dumping of garbage at the designated dumping ground.

Several garbage-laden trucks have remained parked for months inside the DUDA’s vendor building complex here.

“The trucks, fully loaded with garbage, are standing there for months, causing great inconvenience to the people,” said social activist Dosh Dasi.

“The foul smell emitted from the garbage has polluted the air of the surrounding area, causing health hazard and inconvenience to the residents, the patients in the district hospital and passersby,” he said.

Dasi said that a dumping ground was constructed by the DUDA at Riddi village, around 10 kms from here, a few years ago after properly acquiring a plot of land there. But the villagers have now started to vehemently oppose dumping of garbage at the site, saying that they had donated the land unaware of the fact that the dumping ground may cause environmental hazards in the future.

“As per rule, trucks laden with waste cannot be kept parking at a place for months, and it is against the standard operating procedure of the ministry of urban development,” Dasi said.

He has drawn the attention of the district administration, the elected representatives and the competent authority towards the nuisance caused by the garbage.

Dasi urged the authority concerned to sort out the dumping ground issue immediately.

“Garbage is piling up in every nook and corner of the township here as the DUDA has stopped collecting them since then, making a mockery of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.