ToT on maintenance of PSA oxygen plants concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Oct: The two-week training of trainers (ToT) programme on operation and maintenance of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants, organized by the skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department, concluded at TRIHMS here on Saturday with the distribution of course completion certificates.

The training was imparted by Agartala (Tripura)-based government medical college’s central workshop superintendent Sudip Goswami to 15 ITI instructors. They will now impart the same training in every district of the state.

SDE Deputy Director PK Das along with TRIHMS oxygen plant nodal officer Dr Rinchin Megeji and Assistant Director Jumbom Riba distributed the course completion certificates to the ITI instructors.

Riba said that the SDE department is “working hard to mitigate unemployment problem by skilling and empowering the youth and today, as per demand of time, it has ventured into new horizon of skilling in PSA oxygen plant operation and maintenance.”