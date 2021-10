SIIRO, 30 Oct: Around 92 participants comprising schoolchildren and teachers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya here in Lower Subansiri district cleaned the school’s campus as part of a ‘special swachhta campaign’ organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Friday.

On the occasion, KVK plant protection scientist Dr Tasso Tabin emphasized the importance of cleanliness in various spheres of life “for aesthetic value, healthy environment and sound health.”