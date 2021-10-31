Referees’ development prog concludes

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) ‘referees’ development programme’ for Arunachal Pradesh to recruit new referees into Category 5 under the AIFF and to upgrade the Category 5 state referees to Category 4 concluded here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The four-day programme was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association with support from the East Siang District Football Association.

Forty-eight participants turned up for the Category 5 course, while 20 Category 5 state referees took the exam for being upgraded to Category 4.

Pijush Biswas from the West Bengal IFA and Joy Chandra Singh from Manipur were the instructors appointed by the AIFF for the course.