Innovative steps taken to ensure swift justice delivery system: Rijiju

SRINAGAR, 30 Oct: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Centre is committed to provide justice to every citizen, and that various innovative steps have been taken to ensure a swift justice delivery system in the country.

The minister was addressing an ‘awareness-cum-mega legal aid camp’ at Chandigam in Lolab valley in north Kashmir.

The minister said Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated for the development of lower judiciary in the country. He praised paralegal volunteers and said that the legal aid system is going in a proper direction in the union territory.

Rijiju pitched for making every endeavour and effort to make the availability of justice for all a reality according to the mandate of the constitution.

He said access to justice is important for ensuring protection of rights of citizens under various enactments and social welfare schemes. (PTI)