Month-long Clean India campaign ends

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: More than 1.5 quintal of single-use plastic wastes were collected and disposed of during a cleanliness drive organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) at VKV Chimpu near here on Sunday as part of the Clean India campaign.

Sunday’s drive also marked the conclusion of the month-long Clean India campaign activities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Volunteers from NYK Itanagar and Kurung Kumey, along with the students and staff of the school participated in the drive.

Over 1 crore kilograms of single-use plastic wastes were collected and disposed of in the entire country during the campaign, with the support of the state governments, stakeholders, the NYKS, the NSS and other social organizations, said state NYKS director Inkhuanguang.