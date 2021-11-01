Prog on preservation of manuscript, art & craft organized

SEPPA, 31 Oct: A two-day programme on ‘Preservation of old manuscript, literature, art and craft, documentation of cultural activities and research on cultural heritage’ was organized at the Nyedar Namlo hall here in East Kameng district on 30 and 31 October.

Attending the programme, the headmaster of the government middle school in Type-II Colony, Khya Sonam exhorted the youths to shoulder the responsibility of preserving their culture and traditions. He also urged parents to give their children traditional tribal names “instead of copying other’s culture.”

RGU scholar (music & fine arts) Arun Gyadi urged civil society groups and other organizations to “document the folk music in the Bhatkhande notation system.”

All East Kameng Nyibu Welfare Association secretary Chatung Effa appealed to all sections of the society to “treat nyibu (priest) chanting as a form of folk art as it is the oldest form of folk art still surviving with us and we must preserve it.”

The programme was presided over by Shoshi Namchar Bagang VFMC (SNBVFMC) working chairman Atah Beyong.

SNBVFMC working secretary Kamku Gyadi also spoke.