Work on Itanagar-Jote highway starts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: Work on the first ever two-lane state highway, being constructed to connect Itanagar with Jote, has started from Khamir village in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district.

The 20 kms long highway project is being taken up by the Doimukh PWD division, and the contractor is Bhimji Private Limited, Gujarat.

Speaking to the media, PWD SE T Kamsi informed that it will be a national standard two-lane highway. “It is the first two-lane state highway with formation and carriage width of 12 metres and 7 metres, respectively. It includes 17.40 kms widening, embankment of 2.60 kms, pucca drain of 11.93 kms, and protection wall of 926 metres,” said Kamsi.

The work from the Itanagar side has not been started as of now. “The process to get forest clearance of 7 kms under wildlife area is in progress. In the first phase, we have started work from the area which does not fall under wildlife. As soon as forest clearance is received, work will start from the Itanagar side too,” the SE said.

He also informed that five bridges will be taken up in the second phase. The total cost of the project is Rs 90 crore, but the tender winner bid for Rs 80 crore.

Meanwhile, Upper Balijan ZPM Hina Camder Tok along with panchayat leaders visited the construction site on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the ZPM said that, being local representatives, the elected panchayat leaders will regularly monitor the progress of the project.

“Right from the start of work till its completion, we will monitor the project. This project should be constructed in such a way that it becomes an example for the rest of the state. I appeal to the people of the area to extend cooperation to the contractor and the PWD for early completion of the project,” he said.

He also said that utility shifting will be done by the respective departments. “All departments, including PHED, power, etc, have been issued an order by the district administration to start utility shifting and they are complying with the order. Also, we are talking to private owners whose properties fall under the right of way (RoW) to clear the way on their own. No compensation will be paid in this project,” the ZPM added.

He extended gratitude to the leaders of the state, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, MP Nabam Rebia and local Tana Hali, for sanctioning the Itanagar-Jote road on priority.

“In the future, this road will go up to Lemmi in Pakke-Kessang. MLAs Biyuram Wahge and Tana Hali are pursuing the matter. Another road, from Sangdupota to Seijosa, is also being planned,” said Tok.

A team of the All Papum Poma Students’ Union (APPSU) also visited the construction site. The members of the APPSU said they will not allow any compromise with the quality of work, and urged the authorities to properly clear the RoW before starting the work.