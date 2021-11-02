Corporator seeks demarcation of RoW

BANDERDEWA, 1 Nov: IMC Corporator Kipa Loram has written to the Banderdewa circle officer, seeking demarcation of the 15-metre right of way (RoW) of NH 15 along the Arunachal side from Doli Kato road to the Dikrong bridge here in Papum Pare district.

In his letter, the corporator, who represents Ward 20, urged the CO to constitute “a team of mondal, police personnel and other officials” to carry out the eviction drive at the earliest.

Earlier, on 12 October, Banderdewa CO-cum-Executive Magistrate Laxmi Dodum had issued an order directing all concerned to remove illegal structures from Doli Kato road to the Dikrong bridge within 14 days.

The order was issued after receiving a letter from the ICR deputy commissioner for eviction of illegally constructed structures within 15 metres of the RoW of NH 15 on the Arunachal side, based on a request by the Nagaon NH division executive engineer in Assam. The request has been made in view of the ongoing construction of NH 15.