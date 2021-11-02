Foundation stone of Bongal Yapgo war memorial laid

ROING, 1 Nov: The foundation stone of the Bongal Yapgo war memorial was laid here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday in the presence of Health Minister Alo Libang and MLAs Gum Tayeng, Lombo Tayeng, Kanggong Taku, Talem Taboh, Ninong Ering and Ojing Tasing.

Speaking on the occasion, Libang informed that a multi-storey war museum will be established in the area in the future, and called for carrying out proper research “to recall the names of all those unsung heroes who had sacrificed their lives in the Bongal Yapgo war.”

MLA Lombo Tayeng in his address stated that the construction of a war museum will not only help people know about the history of the Adi warriors

who fought against the British during the Anglo-Abor war of 1894 but will also bring in visitors and boost the local economy.

MLA Gum Tayeng also spoke. (DIPRO)