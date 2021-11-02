Use of only green firecrackers to be permitted during Diwali

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Likha Tejji has issued a notice directing all licensed traders of various wards under the IMC to sell only green firecrackers bearing the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) trademark and having 30 percent lower emission with 120 decibel noise level during Diwali celebration.

“It is also hereby instructed to all citizens within various wards under the IMC to use and burst only green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on the main day of celebration, ie, 4 November, 2021,” the commissioner stated in the notice.

Failure to comply with the notice will invite penalty under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Water Act, 1974, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 framed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, as well as under appropriate provisions of the Explosive Rule, 2008, framed under the Explosive Act, 1884, the notice read.

For enquiries, the nodal officer, AE (Environment) Techi Yami, may be contacted in the mobile number 9774160254, it said.