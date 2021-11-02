Gov calls for accountability of govt officials, recognition of state’s freedom fighters

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has called for “proper supervision and accountability of government officials in every project to ensure that not a single paisa is misused.”

During a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the governor emphasized on quality of work and timely implementation of the developmental projects and schemes in the state.

The governor, who has been keeping himself abreast of important projects, such as the Hollongi airport, the Miao-Vijaynagar road, the Trans-Arunachal Highway, etc, through the DCM, emphasized on the importance of a proper monitoring mechanism for every work and project.

Mishra also stressed on “optimum showcasing of the freedom fighters of the state in the freedom struggle of India.”

Stating that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has “given ample opportunity to recognize and bring to front the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh in the national scenario,” Mishra said that the state government and the people of the state should exploit this opportunity.

Earlier, the DCM briefed the governor on the works undertaken by the state government departments and central government agencies in the state. (Raj Bhavan)