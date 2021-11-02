Vigilance Awareness Week observed

BASAR, 1 Nov: The ICAR’s Arunachal Pradesh centre here in Leparada district observed the Vigilance Awareness Week from 26 October to 1 November.

During the occasion, ICAR Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita apprised the participating staffers of the ICAR centre and the West Siang KVK of “the importance of integrity and transparency in all aspects of our work for overall development of any organization and the whole nation.”

Veterinary extension scientist Dr Doni Jini explained the concept of integrity and ethical behaviour and their significance in maintaining a healthy working environment.

Addressing the valedictory function, Leparada SP PN Thungdok elaborated the functioning of the Central Vigilance Commission and the powers and functions of the lokayukta.

Prizes were later distributed to the winners of debate, extempore speech, drawing and essay competitions which had been held earlier on the topic, ‘Independent India @ 75: Self-reliance with integrity’.

The Longding KVK, led by its Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh observed the Vigilance Awareness Week with the students of St Savio School in Kanubari.