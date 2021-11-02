RSB conducts outreach prog for ESM

BOMDILA, 1 Nov: The Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), in collaboration with the Sainik Welfare Association, organized an outreach programme for ex-servicemen (ESM), veer naris, widows and next of kin at the circuit house here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Lt Col TC Tayum, representing the RSB, enumerated the welfare measures, benefits and entitlements for the veterans. He said that the RSB has already conducted 21 such outreach programmes in various districts of the state.

The participants expressed their grievances before the board.

DC Karma Leki, ADC Sang Khandu, CO Tenzing Yangchen, DSP Sang Norbu Phaichulupa and other officials also attended the programme. (DIPRO)