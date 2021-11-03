APAKA felicitates karatekas

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) on Tuesday felicitated the karatekas from Arunachal Pradesh who participated in the National Seikokai Karate Championship held from 26 to 28 October at Dehradun in Uttarakhand and won three medals.

APAKA president Shihan Yarda Niki expressed happiness over the performance of the team and urged the karatekas to “balance sports and education to achieve more success in life.”

Team Arunachal won one silver and two bronze medals in the championship. Gebo Kamchi (13) won the silver medal in the boys’ Kumite, Tinglang Wangpan (21) won the bronze medal in the men’s category, and Basanta Bagang won the bronze medal in the U-21 men’s category, Niki said.