CS, APESA hold discussion on 10-point demand

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) said that the chief secretary held an elaborate discussion with the executive body of the association on the APESA’s longstanding 10-point demand at the civil secretariat here on Monday.

The demands, which were discussed in the meeting in the presence of the commissioners, secretaries and chief engineers of various engineering departments are, inter alia, total discontinuance of functional, unsanctioned and out-of-turn appointments; manning and heading of engineering departments by technocrats (engineers); creation of post of engineer-in-chief and department of architecture; regular sitting of DPC and appointment of cadre control officer; adherence to transfer and posting policy of 2008 and 2021; and filling up of vacant posts of superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers in various departments.

The APESA also demanded a one-time vigilance clearance and registered “protest against writing of annual performance appraisal reports of executive engineers by deputy commissioners, and also against the amendment of the common recruitment rule for the posts of assistant engineers and executive engineers.”

The association said that the “CS has agreed in principle on 10-point demands submitted to the government by APESA within a short period of time.”