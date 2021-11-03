Elephant tramples man to death

Staff Reporter

DEOMALI, 2 Nov: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant while he was crossing the Namak Pung area, which lies between Deomali and Joypur (Assam), at around 12 noon on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the Nogaghat police under Dibrugarh district of Assam retrieved the body as the deceased was from Assam.

Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang informed that the Namak Pung area is frequented by wild elephants

as the area has deposits of black soil rich in sodium, which the elephants often consume.

“Wild elephant attacks are common in the area; they can also be seen roaming near Deomali town. A few years back, a woman was trampled to death and only a couple of days back, a wild elephant attacked one man by twisting his arm by its trunk. Luckily, he survived,” the ZPM stated.