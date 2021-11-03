Gov, CM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday discussed matters such as starting of the state university in Pasighat, the Covid vaccination campaign, major developmental projects, including the Hollongi airport and the Miao-Vijaynagar road, and promotion of tourism in the state.

During their meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasised that all efforts must be made to ensure early start of the state university in Pasighat.

“The lone central university of the state, Rajiv Gandhi University, is overstressed for post-graduation courses. With good infrastructure, competent faculty and quality academic management, the state university will be a boon for our students going for higher education,” the governor said.

He commended the chief minister and the state’s health officials “for the coverage of 77 percent of the population under first dose for 18 years and above and 54 percent under second dose of Covid vaccination,” and shared his concern over the low Covid vaccination coverage in districts like Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and East Kameng.

Strict monitoring of the developmental projects, especially those which will have long-term impact on the socioeconomic growth of the state, was the focus of their discussion, with the governor stressing on timely completion of the Hollongi airport, the Trans-Arunachal Highway and the Miao-Vijaynagar road.

Mishra also expressed appreciation for the youths in Dibang Valley district who have initiated the ‘7 Lakes trekking’ programme, for their innovative tourism entrepreneurship.

The governor and the CM also discussed law and order, security, and other administrative issues of the state.

Khandu, who recently returned to the state capital from his border area tour, briefed the governor on the development initiatives along the LAC.

He also apprised the governor of the bonhomie between the local people in the border areas and the troops of the Indian Army, the ITBP and the SSB, and the troops’ goodwill works for the local people. (Raj Bhavan)