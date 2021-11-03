Eminent educationist remembered

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

JONAI, 2 Nov: Eminent educationist, artist and social reformer of the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) era, Takab Chandra Medok was remembered on his 21st death anniversary.

Speaking at an event organized by the Takab Medok Memorial Trust (TMMT) at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Dhemaji district of Assam on Tuesday, school teacher Tukeswar Agarwalla said that “Takab Chandra Medok was not only an educationist but also a cultural exponent and social reformer in then Jonai-Murkongselek area, including Siang belt of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Describing Medok as an “extraordinary teacher,” Agarwalla said that his ideology should always be remembered by the coming generations.

Among others, Jonai SDO Pradeep Kr Divedi and retired ADC Haliram Pegu recalled the contributions of late Takab Ch Medok.

The trust felicitated five eminent citizens, including educationists and social workers of the area, for their efforts in promoting education.

The TMMT in 2018 erected a statue of late Takab Ch Medok at the GHSS here, with fund provided by the Mising Autonomous Council.

It may be mentioned here that late Takab Ch Medok was the founder headmaster (subsequently promoted as principal) of the GHSS here, and bagged several prestigious awards for his value-based service in the field of education.