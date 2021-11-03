Libang condemns torching of gonpa

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Health Minister Alo Libang has condemned the recent incident of torching of a gonpa in Tuting in Upper Siang district.

Libang, who is also a local MLA, said he is in regular touch with the DC and the SP.

“Investigation is going on in full swing. I hope that the culprits will be arrested soon. A police team is visiting the place of occurrence for further investigation,” said Libang.

Terming the incident unfortunate, he said that a place of worship should be respected. “No one should damage a place of worship like this. Strict punishment should be given to the culprits,” he said.

The minister further said that he is in touch with the local Buddhist leaders, and claimed that the situation is under control.