Rijiju meets Jal Shakti ministry officers over Kameng river’s turbidity

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting with the officers of the Jal Shakti ministry and the Central Water Commission (CWC) on the issue of muddy water and dying fishes in the Kameng river in East Kameng district.

“Based on the inputs provided by the CWC, the Arunachal Pradesh government and other agencies, the cause of the mudflow appears to be due to movement of glacier located

around 27.8957 degrees North & 92.6795 degrees East near international border,” informed a press release.

It said that “an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in the vicinity on 13 October, and the death of fishes is mainly due to high turbidity of the Kameng river water resulting in low dissolved oxygen.”

The Kameng river originates from the eastern Himalayas mountains at an elevation of 6,300 metres and is not a trans-boundary river, it added.

Rijiju has directed the officials of the ministry and the CWC to closely monitor the situation along the river basin and ensure proper coordination between the state government and all agencies concerned.