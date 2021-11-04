Awareness prog on eShram portal held

BOMDILA, 3 Nov: An awareness programme on the eShram portal was jointly organized by the labour & employment department and the West Kameng district administration here on Wednesday.

The eShram portal is a national level electronic database recently launched by the union labour & employment ministry for registering unorganized workers like homemakers, self-employed persons, farmers, domestic helps, MGNREGA workers, anganwadi workers, and others.

The beneficiary must have an Aadhaar-seeded mobile number and a bank account, and must be between 16 and 59 years old. They must not be registered under the EPFO or the ESIC and must not be paying income tax. All future benefits will be directly transferred into the beneficiary’s account.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Sang Khandu highlighted the benefits of getting oneself registered in the eShram portal and directed all the HoDs to ensure that the contingency staffers in their respective departments are registered at the earliest.

He also asked the district labour & employment officer (DLEO) to issue a circular to all the departments in the district regarding registration of their contingency and casual staffers on the portal, and to submit a report in a time-bound manner.

DLEO Khandu Thongdok spoke on the issue of child labour and spelled out the provisions related to the Child Labour Act.

West Kameng Labour Union president Nikhon Sangchoju outlined the benefits of getting oneself enrolled under the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. (DIPRO)