Gov, CM convey Diwali greetings

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, and expressed hope that the festivity ushers in peace, joy and prosperity in the state.

“The festival of lights inspires all to move from darkness to light. It symbolizes triumph of good over evil, and of knowledge over ignorance. Let us light the lamps of compassion, love and righteousness and promote amity and brotherhood in the society,” the governor said in his message.

Mishra also appealed to the citizens of the state to ensure a pollution-free Diwali celebration.

The CM while conveying Diwali greetings said: “This year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let’s celebrate this year with a thought for those who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues. We also need to think about our environment that gets affected every year due to excessive bursting of crackers and lighting of lamps.” (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)