East Kameng lift State Women’s Football Championship 2021 trophy

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: East Kameng lifted the Arunachal State Level Women’s Football Championship 2021 trophy, defeating Kurung Kumey 2-0 in the final match played at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground in Chimpu near here on Wednesday.

East Kameng’s Ato Tania Liyak put her team ahead by scoring nine minutes into the game. Neither side could score any more goals in the first half, thanks to stern defence from both the teams.

Manju Taku further widened the lead to 2-0 by scoring within a minute from the start of the second half. Kurung Kumey players created few goal scoring opportunities to equalize but failed to score, mainly due to poor finishing.

It came as a double blow for Kurung Kumey when one of their players was sent off in the 65th minute. East Kameng maintained their two-goal lead till the final whistle to clinch the title.

East Kameng’s captain Kapke Kamsa was declared player of the match as well as the most valuable player of the championship for her inspiring performance.

Jumbalu Tayang of Lohit was adjudged the best goalkeeper, while Techi Akung of Papum Pare became the highest scorer with eight goals in her kitty.

Lohit walked away with the ‘fair play team’ award.