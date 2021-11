KHONSA, 3 Nov: Two houses were destroyed in a fire mishap that occurred in Homroy Colony in New Kothin village in Dadam circle of Tirap district at around 1 am on Wednesday.

One of the houses belonged to one Mannye Sumnyan, while the other building belonged to Langkhu Sumnyan.

On receiving the report from the New Kothin GPC, DDMO (in-charge) Pik Tayom along with an SRDF and police team from Dadam reached the spot and provided immediate assistance to the affected persons. (DIPRO)