APCTA seeks modification of DHTE’s RR

BOMDILA, 3 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) has submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Taba Tedir, seeking modification of the recruitment rules (RR) of the directorate of higher & technical education (DHTE), besides creation of sanctioned posts of principal, faculty and ministerial staffs for newly established colleges, among other things.

The memorandum, which also included a request for rationalization of transfer and posting of college teachers, professorship for eligible associate professors of colleges, and study leave for PhD, postdoctoral fellowship and other career advancement programmes, was submitted by the APTA on the inaugural day of its two-day conference which concluded at the government college here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Reportedly, the minister assured to look into the memorandum.

On the occasion, the best APCTA unit award was conferred

on Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, Tirap.

The APCTA’s chief advisor, Dr PC Swain highlighted the aims, objectives and responsibilities of the college teachers’ association.

Pasighat (East Siang)-based JN College (JNC) Vice Principal Dr SD Chowdhury, on behalf of JNC, contributed Rs 10,000 to the NSS volunteers of the Bomdila college, and another Rs 10,000 was presented to the NSS volunteers by outgoing APCTA president Pura G Tago.

Government College Bomdila Principal Dr S Khandu also spoke.