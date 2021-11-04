Awareness and plantation drive conducted

MIRKU, 3 Nov: Twenty villagers participated in an ‘awareness-cum-plantation drive’ under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) organized in Mirku village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During the programme, Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s (CHF) Assistant Professor Y Disco Singh elaborated the mandates of the UBA programme and spoke about “various possibilities that can be adopted for the development of the village.”

He urged the villagers to provide three major problems that can be resolved through implementation of the UBA scheme. He also suggested forming SHGs to promote self-sustainability and employment generation.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika assured the villagers that the college would provide planting materials needed for beautification of the village.

Mirku GB Obuk Dupak highlighted several problems and constraints affecting the village and sought support with regard to avenue plantation, sanitary renovation in the secondary school, water tank installation in the school campus, cultural imprint paintings on community areas, and placing dustbins in the village.

The GB also advised the village authorities and members to actively extend their support to the UBA development programme.