Legal awareness progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The district legal services authorities (DLSA) of Tawang, Lohit and Dibang Valley conducted door-to-door legal awareness programmes at Maith Lungia, Old Lungia and Toith Lungia (Tawang), Duraliang village (Tezu) and New Anini (Dibang Valley) on Wednesday as part of the pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign.

The Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri and West Siang DLSAs organized legal awareness programmes at the GHSS in Koloriang, the GHSS in Talo, and the Aalo sub-jail, respectively.

The beneficiaries were apprised of free legal aid clinics, the POCSO Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, lok adalats, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, women’s rights, the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, etc.