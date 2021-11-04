Nocte FC win 4th edition of ABSSU football tournament

BORDUMSA, 3 Nov: Nocte Football Club won the fourth edition of the All Bordumsa Singpho Students’ Union (ABSSU) Football Tournament after defeating Phonsa Football Club by 2-0 goals in the final match played here on Tuesday.

The winning team received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh along with the trophy, while the runners-up team received Rs 50,000 along with a trophy.

Budha Urang of Phonsa FC was adjudged the best player, while Ramwang Hakhun of Nocte FC was declared the highest scorer, and Arun Urang of Phonsa FC was declared the best goalkeeper.

UMFC Miao was declared the most disciplined team of the tournament.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav urged the youths of Changlang to channel their energy in a positive way by avoiding narcotic substances and becoming physically and mentally fit to compete with other parts of the state and the country in the field of games and sports.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku commended the ABSSU for conducting the tournament and said “such events will definitely bring change in the minds of youths in a positive way.”

He suggested to the union to “give more preference to the local players and Changlang district in particular” while selecting players for the tournament, instead of involving hired players from outside the state. (DIPRO)