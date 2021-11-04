WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

NEW DELHI, 3 Nov: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a “significant” step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed vaccine.

The announcement by the WHO came after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the world body, recommended emergency use listing (EUL) status for Covaxin, and days after the TAG sought “additional clarifications” from Bharat Biotech on 26 October to conduct a final “risk-benefit assessment” of the vaccine for global use.

Bharat Biotech, meanwhile, said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture. It was initially given permission for the sale and distribution of Covaxin with a shelf life of six months, which was later extended to nine months, a company spokesperson said. (PTI)