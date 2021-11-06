Evidence in Bhalukpong murder case being forwarded to FSLs: Police

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The West Kameng district police have informed that all evidence collected in the Bhalukpong murder case is being forwarded to forensic science laboratories (FSL) for further investigation, while the person who has been arrested has been sent to judicial custody.

West Kameng SP Bharat Reddy informed the media that the case is under investigation and all the evidence and facts will be presented in the court.

On 18 October, the dead body of a woman aged 25-30 years was found lying in the bushes near the football ground outside the CRPF camp in Bhalukpong in West Kameng district.

A CRPF constable has been arrested in this regard.

In the aftermath of the finding of the body, a peaceful rally was jointly organized by SHG Jagrit, the Gorkha Youth Welfare Association and the Bhalukpong Youth Association, along with representatives from the Aka community, in Bhalukpong, demanding justice for the victim.