IPR team sets off for first village on India-China border

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: A team of officials of the information & public relations (IPR) department, along with field publicity staffers, set off for Kaho, the first village on the India-China border, on Friday.

The team, led by IPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, is expected to reach Walong on Saturday and Kaho on Sunday.

One of the main agendas of the tour is to publicize the village and its people and culture.

The team will organize several programmes, including hoisting of the national flag and its presentation to the village headman. A function will also be organized as per the mutual agenda of the local administration and the department.

The team will also prepare a report on the Meyor tribe and film a documentary on Kaho village and its people as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

IPR Deputy Director Onyok Pertin has also joined the team. (DIPR)