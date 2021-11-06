NGO conducts social service at school

NIRJULI, 5 Nov: Itanagar-based NGO Halo Society organized a social service programme at the government girls’ residential school here on Thursday.

During the programme, members of the NGO installed a water supply system, including an overhead tank, pressure sand filter and water connection, for the school’s toilets and bathrooms, besides cleaning up the ring well.

The school had been facing water supply issues as its toilets and bathrooms had not been provided with water connection.

On the sideline of the social service, the NGO provided supplementary nutrition to the school’s students, and gifted sweets to the students and the teachers on the occasion of Diwali.

Later that day, the water supply system was commissioned and handed over to Headmistress Tarh Kaku by Halo Society chairman Nabam Taga and general secretary Nani Tade.

Meghalaya Planning Secretary Dr Joram Beda, Pisa Kachi, Hage Chatung, Dr Tumge Loyi, Khoda Tapa, Ledo Thungon, Pangu Wahge and Naharlagun PHED Subdivision AE Tamchi Shyam participated in the social service. (DIPRO)